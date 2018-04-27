Menu
Cleaning up in Montville after Friday night's storms hit the Southeast. Tourists in Montville had another attraction. John McCutcheon
'Mini tornado' tears through Coast tourist hotspot

Chloe Lyons
17th Feb 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM
THERE were scenes of chaos in a prime Coast tourism spot this morning as last night's severe storm left debris strew across the main street.

Large fallen branches flanked Montville's roads and the memorial precinct was cordoned off while emergency services cleared limbs that had fallen from trees planted in the First World War.

 

The storm, described by the Montville Chamber of Commerce president Shiralee Cooper as a "mini tornado", did little to deter visitors who were still out enjoying the day and browsing shops.

"We were obviously buffeted by it, but I'm just amazed at how much has been cleared up already," she said.

"It's a major effort and in two days time I don't think anyone will know it happened."

Hunchy Rd was closed this morning as crews worked to clear branches and Razorback Rd was also reportedly off limits due to trees over the road.

 

Cleaning up in Montville after Friday night's storms hit the Southeast. President of Montville Chamber of Commerce Shiralee Cooper checks the damage.
Cleaning up in Montville after Friday night's storms hit the Southeast. President of Montville Chamber of Commerce Shiralee Cooper checks the damage. John McCutcheon

Up to 23 towns and suburbs were still left without power in parts today, with fallen powerlines reported in Eudlo, Flaxton, Kureelpa, Montville, North Maleny and Palmwoods.

The Candle Shoppe manager Tess Campbell said she'd never seen damage like what Montville had experienced in the four years she'd been working at the store.

"I've still had customers this morning which is really good," Ms Campbell said.

"I was actually worried we wouldn't have power, but we were the lucky ones I suppose."

Back at her home in Mooloolah, power was out all night and she awoke to "trees everywhere".

Tewantin also copped a pounding overnight with 45.4mm of rain recorded and top wind gusts of 56km/h, as did Nambour with 37.4mm of rain and gusts of 59km/h.

The Sunshine Coast Airport weather station only recorded 4.8mm of rain for the area, but strong winds of 50km/h were also detected.

