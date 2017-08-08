Mini relay helps a good cause

STUDENTS from Bargara State School will take their marks today in a mini relay event for Relay For Life.

Around 430 students from prep to year six and 30 staff will lace up and take part in the school's own mini relay from 9.15am to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Council Queensland.

Bargara State School business services manager Sue Barber said each class would take to the school's oval and see how many laps they can complete within 15 minutes, before handing over a baton to the next class.

"To make it a special day, the students will enjoy a sausage sizzle lunch, and hopefully everyone will be dressed in yellow and purple,” she said.

"Tickets to a raffle have been sent out to parents, who have been very responsive.”

Mini Relay Day was founded by former Bargara State School teacher Karleigh Auguston four years ago, after her husband Timithy was diagnosed with cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan commended Bargara State School on their ongoing commitment to the cause.

"With thanks to Bargara State School, and all those who show their support for Bundaberg Relay For Life, we continue to make progress in the fight against cancer,” she said.

Bundaberg Relay For Life, held August 12 and 13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, is an 18 hour event involving teams keeping a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run overnight, in support of all Queenslanders, all cancers.

To register a team, or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.