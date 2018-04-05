Mini mart opens for those in need of cheap food

FRESH PRODUCE: Volunteers Sandi Glover and Shaydon Mitchell-Gibbs with a selection of produce available at Angels' new mini mart.

FOOD wastage is a huge issue in Bundaberg, and local woman Sue Tasker is killing two problems with one solution by providing low-cost groceries to those in need.

Angels Community Group has been operating as a community-based charity since 2015 and has now opened a "mini mart” to cope with demand.

Ms Tasker, Angels' executive officer, said they already had its Community Cupboard that provides free bread and essentials, but needs have been increasing.

"The Community Cupboard is for those people who might be two days away from pay day and have nothing left to feed their family,” Ms Tasker said.

"It's for families in emergency situations, but the demand is always there.”

The Walla St mini mart will run in conjunction with the Community Cupboard and will be a place for people to manage their budgets.

"People won't be able to do all their shopping here, but it's about stretching their dollar further so when they go to the supermarket they've got that extra amount to spend,” Ms Tasker said.

"The food comes from Foodbank so our stock is dependant on what they have access to.”

Foodbank gets donations from manufacturers who pass on excess food to community organisations like Angels.

"We're then able pass on those items to the community usually at a cost between 50c to $1,” she said.

"Our fruit and veg will always be free and is from local farmers which would have been ploughed back into the field or left to rot.

"This way they are given to people who actually need them and food wastage is avoided.”

Cross Farms and Pritchards are the farms that have been donating to Angels and, while they would love more farmers on board to offer variety, they are thankful for the amount of donations they already recieve.

"Brumby's donate bread to us six days a week and Fresh Fields let us know when they have extras to collect,” she said.

"Lindsay Bros also volunteer deliveries, a local lady donates her free range eggs, and IGA in town have had a collection bin in their supermarket for us over a year now.”

Ms Tasker said she's not worried about people taking advantage of the shop because she knows it's needed.

"When you have a mum in here crying because she's got no food to give her kids, having to turn someone away is devastating,” she said.

"It's nice to offer people a service that makes a real difference and we're always looking for volunteers and donations if people have something to give.”