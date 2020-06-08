Mini entrepreneur’s big plans for recycling funds

BIG DREAMS: Nine year old Owen Taylor has been collecting bottles and cans and saving the money to buy a car.

OWEN might only be nine years old but he has big dreams of recycling enough bottles and cans to be able to afford a car.

He started collecting items with his family a couple of years ago and has since recycled almost 30,000 cans and bottles.

Owen, who has a love of the outdoors, said it was frustrating to see people litter, so they would take a bag and collect rubbish every time they went camping.

Then after Containers for Change program began, they started cleaning up more beaches and saving the cans.

Owen said when going crabbing and fishing he was frustrated to sometimes see cans in the water because “anything can eat that”.

“I like going to the beach, camping and fishing.

“I just don’t get it, don’t pollute the earth, just don’t.”

Owen’s mum Tahlee Taylor said it was a great lesson to teach Owen as it wasn’t all about saving money for a car, it was about learning to treat the planet well.

“It is not only about cleaning up the earth now but also making the planet nice and safe and healthy for his children,” Ms Taylor said.

Owen’s project started off with the family just collecting the cans and bottles themselves and then soon turned to Owen riding his bike around the neighbourhood handing out business cards in case people didn’t want to keep their cans.

Then two weeks ago the family launched a Facebook page for him and have been inundated with calls for collection since.

“It gets me out of the house so I am happy,” Owen said.

While Owen didn’t have a specific car in mind his parents are guessing he would be interested in a four-wheel-drive given how much he liked the beach and camping.

To donate your cans to Owen and to arrange collection visit their Facebook page, Owen’s Recycling.

All money from the containers goes into a savings account for Owen.