Trapped miner transported via helicopter
News

Miner trapped 8km underground in horrific accident

by Georgia Clark
22nd Oct 2019 10:00 AM
A miner who was trapped eight kilometres underground has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a horrific workplace incident.

The 30-year-old man became trapped between a conveyor belt and a machine while he was working at the Clarence colliery near Lithgow late last night.

The man is being treated for a broken pelvis, fractured leg and major laceration after the accident. Picture: Bill Hearne
The man broke his pelvis, fractured his leg and suffered a major laceration to his body after he crushed by the machine, an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said.

"It is believed his right leg was trapped between a conveyor belt and a machine," she said.

He was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The spokeswoman said the rescue operation was extremely difficult for staff because of the man's location underground.

"Paramedics did an amazing job extricating someone from 8km down," she said.

Three of the miner's colleagues were treated for shock.

