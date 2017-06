DON'T RECALL: Scott Palmer told police he couldn't remember when he'd last made a payment to SPER.

DAD-OF-FOUR Scott Palmer, 38, has been banned from driving for a month and fined $350 after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving with a suspended licence.

Police pulled Palmer over on the Bruce Hwy at 7am on April 6.

He told officers he couldn't remember the last payment he had made to SPER for a previous fine.

He has since paid the debt.

The magistrate said the licence ban would likely impact on his mine job five hours away.