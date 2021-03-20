Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A glass of rum.
A glass of rum.
Crime

Miner assaulted ex-partner in rum rage incident

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moura man who assaulted his ex-partner on a mine site after consuming rum, appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The man, 41, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and committing a public nuisance offence.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of the man's case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

At 12pm on February 8, Moura police were called to attend the Dawson mining camp by the aggrieved who said she had been assaulted by the defendant.

When police arrived they separated both parties and attained their versions of events.

The aggrieved said the defendant had been drinking all night and when the defendant drank rum he "normally got aggressive towards her."

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

In this instance the defendant took up with the victim because of allegations she was sleeping with other men in the camp.

A court heard due to the defendant's drunkenness and frustration surrounding the aggrieved, he shoved her against the cabin door which caused her to hit her head.

The aggrieved did not require paramedic treatment due to no injuries being sustained.

While police were conversing with staff, the defendant became increasingly agitated and verbally lashed out.

"You don't f****** care about us, change my f****** crew you gutless c****," he said.

Ms Beckinsale recognised the defendant's actions as alcohol fuelled violence and sentenced him to 10 months' probation with no conviction recorded.

More Biloela Magistrates Court stories:

- Punter loses plot after pub eviction

- 'She has a knife!': Terrifying neighbourhood ordeal

- Offender's text messages get him in strife

biloela magistrates court callide coal mine callide mine gladstonecourt mining camp rum rage
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed after not reporting tattoo, social media accounts

        Premium Content Man jailed after not reporting tattoo, social media accounts

        Crime JUDGE: “For a young man you have spent a very long time in prison, and life has much more to offer than the inside of a cell.”

        PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Young worker voted Bundy’s best revealed

        Premium Content PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Young worker voted Bundy’s best revealed

        News The community has shown its appreciation for the region’s young workers. We spoke...

        REVEALED: Meet the new owners of the Busy Bee Fish Bar

        Premium Content REVEALED: Meet the new owners of the Busy Bee Fish Bar

        News Fresh potatoes gifted by locals at Kent’s memorial service will be used to cook the...

        Man fined for feeding dingo on Fraser Island

        Premium Content Man fined for feeding dingo on Fraser Island

        News A man has been fined more than $2000 after feeding a dingo while visiting Fraser...