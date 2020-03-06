Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Business

Mine workers in isolation amid coronavirus fears

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
6th Mar 2020 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

 

Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.
Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.

More to come.

coronavirus editors picks glencore hail creek coal mine health isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unhelpful’ man charged after allegedly obstructing police

        premium_icon ‘Unhelpful’ man charged after allegedly obstructing police

        News A MAN was arrested and charged after allegedly obstructing police during investigations into a wounding.

        Man recovering in hospital after violent incident

        premium_icon Man recovering in hospital after violent incident

        News EMERGENCY services attended the Riverside Parklands after numerous triple zero...

        Crime scene set up as police investigate wounding

        premium_icon Crime scene set up as police investigate wounding

        News POLICE and QAS were called after the incident occurred in the early hours of this...

        Tourism finalists put Bundy on map

        premium_icon Tourism finalists put Bundy on map

        News THREE local businesses will attend a prestigious awards event, where they will be...