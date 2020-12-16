Menu
Crime

Mine worker punches pub security guard after wife kicked out

Kristen Booth
15th Dec 2020 4:18 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2020 4:58 AM
A MINING operator punched a security guard in the face after his girlfriend was asked to leave a Central Queensland pub.

Jason Warren Nalder, 26, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on December 9, to one count of common assault, after the charge was downgraded from assaults occasioning bodily harm.

Duty lawyer Carly Guilfoyle said Nalder was out on the town on February 28, 2020, drinking with a large group of friends and family at Moranbah's Black Nugget Hotel.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said the incident occurred just after 10pm when security asked Nalder's girlfriend, now wife, to leave the premises.

She refused to leave and resisted security's attempts to remove her.

Sgt Ongheen said Nalder then punched the 40-year-old security guard square in the face with a left closed fist, causing swelling and bruising to the security guard's nose.

Police were called to the pub at 10.15pm after reports of an assault.

Nalder told police he got angry and lost his cool when he saw security lay hands on his partner while trying to remove them from the premises.

Mrs Guilfoyle said Nalder, who was an operator at Grosvenor Mine, was a father to an 18-month-old daughter, with another child on the way.

She said Nalder's conduct at the pub was out of character and he was remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the behaviour at the pub was completely unacceptable, especially considering the security guard was employed to maintain order at the premises.

Nalder was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $500 compensation to the victim.

The conviction was not recorded due to his lack of criminal history.

