MINE MILESTONE: Club takes deep dive into golden history

The Open Cut Pit at the Mount Rawdon Mine.

Evolution Mining recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of operations at the Mount Rawdon Mine site at Mount Perry, 80 km south-west of Bundaberg.

The small township, with a population of about 500 people, and people further afield, were invited to an afternoon of activities to mark the occasion.

Members of the Bundaberg 4WD Club Inc have had the support of the mining venture over many years and attended the event.

In 1946 alluvial gold was discovered at Mount Rawdon by local property owner Charlie St John.

At first the gullies were worked, and then hard rock mining took place.

Only limited gold was extracted at that time.

Since this find, the land has been held by various companies including Newmont, Placer and BHP.

In 1998 Equigold acquired the project and after conducting drilling and feasibility studies, commenced construction of what was to be the start of the project as it stands today.

The mine started production in February 2001. In 2011 Evolution Mining was formed and continues ownership of the site today.

Mt Rawdon, an extinct volcano, holds low grade gold deposits and is a single open pit, using conventional drill and blast, load and haul mining methods.

The mine is the largest gold producer in Queensland.

The town and mine were put on the public stage by supplying the gold that went into the 2018 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

For those who like statistics, since the mining operation started, they have moved 220.9 Million Tonnes of Ore.

Out of that, 65.7 million tonnes have gone through the crushers to end up with 59.61 tonnes of Gold.

As part of the day’s activities people had the rare opportunity to partake in a tour of the mining operation.

The previous figures take on a new meaning when you stand on the edge of the open cut pit and physically see the size of the operation.

Back at the showgrounds a mini sideshow alley had been set up with slides, dodgem cars and other activities to keep the crowd entertained.

The fireworks display was a fantastic way to top off a great day celebrating the mines milestone.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, contact us via Email, bundy4wd@bigpond.com, on the net at www.bundaberg4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.

