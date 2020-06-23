Mt Walsh plagued by mindless vandalism

Queensland Park and Wildlife Service rangers helping clean up vandalism at Mt Walsh near Biggenden. Picture: Moira Thomspon

VANDALISM and safety hazards have been dealt with in a joint effort by council, park rangers and hiking guides.

A recent spate of vandalism in Mt Walsh National Park in Biggenden and the track to its summit has been inconsiderately graffitied in the past few weeks.

Hiking guide Moira Thompson alerted council and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers to remedy the situation.

North Burnett Regional Council attended to vandalism in the car park, replacing damaged toilet doors, and cleaning graffiti from the water tank.

Mrs Thompson and two park rangers ascended Mt Walsh, cleaning graffiti along the way, while observing erosion dangers on the track.

"It's just a matter of time before the next rescue happens as the path to the top has been hammered by huge numbers of hikers," Mrs Thompson said.

"There are loads of large loose rocks ready to fly if people are not careful."

The mindless mischievous of the graffiti unfortunately extended right to the summit.

Mrs Thompson said council have budgeted a car park surveillance camera to combat this spate of petty crime after the financial year.

"This will be a great asset to monitor visitors, their numbers and their behaviour," she said.