Golden State forward Kevin Durant looks to pass as he gets some attention from San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills in the fifth game of their NBA playoff series on Wednesday, April 25 (AEST). JOHN G. MABANGLO
Sport

Mill's Spurs crash out of NBA playoffs

25th Apr 2018 4:45 PM

PATTY Mills' San Antonio Spurs have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors fended off a late Spurs' charge to win 99-91 on Wednesday (AEST) in Oakland to clinch their series 4-1.

They will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round.

Australia's Mills and his Spurs, playing without coach Gregg Popovich for the second straight game after last week's death of his wife Erin, fought ferociously and came within two points of an upset in the final minute.

The Warriors' Kevin Durant cooly sealed the game with a jump shot at the top of the key and then hit two free throws.

Mills started the game and in his 36 minutes on the court took 15 field-goal attempts, connecting with seven, including four three-pointers for 18 points.

Durant shot 25 points and Klay Thompson 24.

- AAP

