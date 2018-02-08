Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Mills adds strike power to Bombers' title hunt

New Hervey Bay Bombers player Travis Mills.
New Hervey Bay Bombers player Travis Mills. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

A MAN from tiny twin town Koondrook-Barham could be the key to Hervey Bay Bombers's AFL Wide Bay premiership hopes.

Travis Hall, a 174cm small forward, arrived in Hervey Bay just two weeks ago.

The 33-year-old, who grew up and played his junior footy on the Murray River, has previously spent about eight years playing footy at the Sunshine Coast.

He won a flag at Noosa, and enjoyed stints at Maroochydore and Nambour's Hinterland Blues, the latter as the assistant coach.

He will tackle his first AFL Wide Bay season with one goal in mind: to help the Bombers return to its former place as the region's best team.

"You're always there to play finals and have a successful year,” he said.

"I've got no idea what to expect. It's been competitive from all reports so we'll be fighting for those top few spots hopefully.”

The six-team AFL Wide Bay season is expected to start on March 24.

Topics:  afl wide bay fcsport

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Bone-afide beach find

Bone-afide beach find

Enjoying a stroll along the beach while visiting, Ms Birrell said she thought the bone was a piece of driftwood when she plucked it from the sand.

Spitter's violent history revealed

IN COURT: Zane Scells was jailed for spitting on police.

The spit ... was directed towards the police officer with intent

Arsonist avoids more time in jail

ARSONIST: Robert Barry Hopkins, 19, pleaded guilty to arson of a stolen Ford Ranger.

Teen torches 4WD in cane field

Closure for families on horizon as salvage crew returns to sea

Another attempt to re-float the fishing vessel, which sank off Agnes Water in October, will be made this weekend.

Another attempt to re-float the Dianne will be made this weekend.

Local Partners

Laybutt back to where it began as NRL season draws closer

BUNDABERG'S Kyle Laybutt concedes this season is make or break for him in the NRL.

Plans to get NRL game in Bundy

TRY TIME: Brisbane Bronco James Roberts scores a try during the NRL trial against North Queensland in Bundaberg. Plans are in place to hold a game in Bundaberg for competition points in 2019.

Discussion are being held to host a Sydney team in 2019

Sally open to any role in Games opening

Sally Pearson says she would love to be involved in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Sally Pearson keen to play part in Comm Games opening ceremony