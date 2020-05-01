Millions in refunds and loans to pour Wide Bay economy

Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad said the government needed to invest in businesses and jobs.

THESE are unprecedented times and phrases like “business as usual” seldom apply to those who are trying to keep their doors open.

While it has been difficult to put a figure on or forecast the full breadth of the pandemic, this week Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad (pictured) confirmed the state’s economy would take a significant hit.

Amid calls from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett for the State Government to release a succinct economic recovery plan, millions of dollars are coming back to the region.

It will come as no surprise that the road to recovery is a long one, but to start with, the NewsMail understands $3.8m has gone back into the Wide Bay through payroll tax refunds, while $3.38m in 12-month interest-free loans has gone to 22 Bundaberg businesses, supporting 289 jobs.

Ms Trad said in order to get the economy back on track, the government needed to invest in businesses and jobs.

“Now we will do that through a variety of measures: it means governments tightening our belts, it means doing what the Commonwealth has done and look at additional borrowings, but we know it’s got to be a combination of a whole range of things,” she said.

Mr Bennett said Labor “has no plan and no budget for our economy” as he renewed calls for payroll tax relief, relief loans for business and the fast-tracking of infrastructure spending to create jobs.

He said the region was in need of a strong and definitive plan.

“There is no question about it, our local Chamber of Commerce it concerned about the lack of action from our State Government,” he said.

“We have an extremely proactive Chamber in the Bundaberg region and for weeks I have joined them in their calls for a real State Stimulus package.

“Our region needs jobs and support and we are not seeing either of those things under a Labor government.”

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said they recognised working within health advice was paramount but were asking for recovery planning to begin.

“We know there is no magic solution, there is no quick fix, and that is why chambers across Queensland are combining to ask the government to look at the way they do business with business,” he said.

For businesses in Bundaberg and across the state, Mr Sayre said the range of measures that would help with the transition to recovery would include no new taxes and exempting JobKeeper payments from payroll tax.

He also called for additional wage subsidies for apprentices and trainees for up to three years, improvement in government procurement with small business rather than local business and the establishment of SME recovery loans focused on recovery activities.

Mr Sayre said small business grants, similar to those offered in NSW, focusing on support to gear-up and scale-up through “recovery” was another measure they wanted to see implemented.

“The grant must be used for B2B and B2C recovery activation, such as restocking, marketing activities, service or product development, establishment of existing or new supply chains,” he said.

“The grant must be spent with businesses that can provide the product or service within the region or Queensland.”

Moving into rebuild phase, he said they were asking the State Government to assist regional recovery by investing in the regions.

“Locally this would be through such projects as those identified in the Hinkler Regional Deal, the repair and restoration of Paradise Dam and the building of the new Bundaberg Hospital,” he said.

“Investing in our regions is vital, not only from an infrastructure delivery aspect, but for the stimulation of jobs and employment in associated industries and small businesses in the local area.

“In reality, the economic shocks of this crisis are not yet fully realised, businesses are vulnerable and to assume they can turn everything back on after months of hibernation without a recovery plan is risky business.”

Mr Sayre said businesses wanted to start working with the government now to put a recovery plan in place to increase confidence as restrictions were eased.