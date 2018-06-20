Millions in produce at stake as water runs low: MP

DAM: This aerial image of Boondooma Dam was taken in July last year.

DAM: This aerial image of Boondooma Dam was taken in July last year. Heath Pukallus

THE situation for farmers using Boondooma Dam is looking dire as the water levels fall below 40 per cent.

Member for Callide Colin Boyce is calling on the government to address the falling water levels and protect the $100 million fruit industry at Mundubbera.

Mr Boyce said without rain water, supplies to this vibrant industry were "expected to cease in August or September this year, with water levels in the Boondooma Dam reaching the 30 per cent level at which irrigation water allocations will cease”.

"That 30 per cent is then prioritised for Tarong Power Station,” he said. "If farmers can't water their fruit, it'll die.

"The Smart Berries farm alone is estimating a 1000 tonne crop, with earnings projected at being between $35-$50 million - it employs up to 500 people at its peak.”

A SunWater spokesperson said there was 56 irrigation customers who access allocations from Boondooma Dam, which was currently at 38.9 per cent of full capacity.

Agriculture in the region ranges from blueberries to citrus, pecan nuts, small crops and piggeries.

"Citrus on the Boyne is also expecting a $20 million production and employs 300 people,” Mr Boyce said.

"That is another 300 jobs at a time when the unemployment figures need assistance, especially the youth market where unemployment levels are approaching 50 per cent in rural Queensland.

"If you have water, you have jobs.” He said his constituents were getting upset and that the flow-on effect was greater than the Mundubbera fruit industry.

"If fruit becomes harder to get, the price will go up and the consumers will pay the price,” Mr Boyce said.

"The government, in its wisdom, overlooked agriculture.”

The big question on Mr Boyce's mind is why a bike path has gained priority over the multi-million dollar agricultural industry in Mundubbera.

"When the people of Callide realise that the Labor government would rather spend $45 million to build a bike track in inner-city Brisbane they will know of the contempt the Labor government holds for farmers,” he said.

"A $45 million investment in water security would build the Cooranga Weir.” He said this weir would increase water security for farmers.

A spokesman for Minister For Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the issue has been raised with the minister and he was aware of the reliance local industry had on the dam for water supply.

"The minister asked the department to urgently look into the issue,” he said.