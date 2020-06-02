Millions in cyclone upgrades to local homes

Minister Mick de Brenni said 158 homeowners in Bundaberg have already taken advantage of the scheme. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

BUNDABERG homes have received $2.4 million in upgrades as part of the Household Resilience Program, according to Queensland Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni.

And more eligible homeowners will be able to cyclone proof their homes with applications now open under Phase 2 of the program.

Mr de Brenni said the reloaded grants program would continue to support Queensland regional jobs, after 95 per cent of upgrade projects were delivered by local tradies in the first round.

“Local, licensed contractors, can provide eligible residents with a quote to undertake building work valued at a minimum of $3,300 to improve the cyclone resilience of eligible homes,” he said.

“One-hundred-and-fifty-eight homeowners in Bundaberg have already taken advantage of the scheme, receiving $2.4 million in upgrades.

“That’s not only helped the homeowners as 34 local businesses have also benefited from the extra work generated by the cyclone proofing program.

“The Household Resilience Program backs Queensland tradies, and it’s these local tradies who are best placed to tie down old-fashioned rooves, replace weak doors and seal leaky windows in the communities where they live.”

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said the program was being reopened with a $21.25 million top up from the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments, after the program’s proven results to support local jobs and save on household insurance premiums.

“This early targeted feature of our Queensland Economic Recovery Strategy will make a big difference for homeowners on low incomes, while stimulating the creation of local jobs.

“Queenslanders living on low incomes in cyclone prone areas in north Queensland may be eligible for government assistance to increase the cyclone-resilience of their homes,” he said.

“The first round of the Household Resilience Program has already upgraded more than 1,700 homes, with homeowners saving an average of around $300 on their insurance as a result.

“The program has also seen a significant flow through to the local economy by keeping tradies in work, which is particularly important during these challenging COVID-19 times.”

He encouraged Queensland homeowners with houses built before 1984 to check their eligibility now.

To apply visit www.qld.gov.au/strongerhomes or call 13 74 68.

