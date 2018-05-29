MILLIONS GENERATED: Truck contract gives economy boost

A BUY local strategy employed by Bundaberg Regional Council is generating hundreds of millions of dollars for the Bundaberg Region.

Modelling has revealed that council's budget of $240 million has an economic impact of more than $509 million and has created almost 2112 full and part-time positions.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said it's why the council bought locally and employed local contractors wherever possible.

"It's important that money collected from locals should be invested with locals, for local projects as opportunities present themselves," Mayor Dempsey said.

"That is a message I never tire of telling our ratepayers.

"The important outcome for a budget of this proportion is the impact spending locally can create.

"The ripple effect of council's stimulus of the local economy is a key driver for employment and job creation."

He said contracts valued at $1.2 million with Superior Pak to provide speciality vehicles for council's waste and recycling fleet were a great example of supporting local industry.

Superior Pak national manufacturing manager Mark Hamilton said supplying truck bodies and ongoing maintenance to the council provided job security for the company's workforce.

"Securing council contracts, and in particular the Bundaberg Regional Council contract, is very valuable for us," Mr Hamilton said.

"We get the opportunity to conduct research and development on the run and continually bring new technologies into our truck bodies.

"The state of the region for its hygiene and refuse collection is vital. So if we can be doing that faster, quicker, cleaner and more cost effectively for the council, then that's our target and that's been working to date. We're very happy with the results there."

Superior Pak employs 200 staff.

Mayor Dempsey said while local companies secured numerous large contracts, the council also engaged with smaller suppliers, providing ongoing services such as slashing, cleaning and the provision of food for functions.

"Council is always looking to engage with local sub-contractors and service providers and we currently have 236 suppliers on the pre-qualified panel with 178 of these registered from within the Bundaberg region."