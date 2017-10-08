27°
Millions across globe to see Bundy's best fishing, boating

TV SHOW: River to Reef lifestyle presenter Robby Nethercote will come to Bundaberg to film 10 episodes. Contributed
Emma Reid
by

THE waterways around Bundaberg will be in the spotlight when the national TV show River to Reef starts filming later in the region this month.

Strictly Ballroom star Paul Mercurio, Robby Nethercote and Theo Rozakis host the series and Nethercote will be in the Rum City to film 10 episodes.

River to Reef is a fishing, boating and marine lifestyle television series produced by Phillip Harris and the Lennox Media Group.

And it's all about sharing the marine lifestyle with families around the globe - and this time Bundaberg will be the start..

Filming will take place from October 23 and the ten 30-minute episodes will be broadcast on 7Mate next year.

River to Reef lifestyle presenter Nethercote will showcase Bundy's best tourist attractions and focusing on things families can enjoy while holidaying in or around the region.

Harris said the team was working with Bundaberg tourism groups to make sure they showed the best of the best to the millions of viewers across Australia and around the world.

"River to Reef is distributed to 40 countries and this is great exposure for the region,” Mr Harris said.

"Paul had his own show, Mercurio's Menu, for quite a while and now he shares his food passion with our viewers as regular cook on the show.”

FISHING FRENZY: River to Reef host and keen fisherman Theo Rozakis with a golden trevally. Contributed

Harris said Rozakis would spent his time exploring some of the region's waterways with some local fishermen as guides.

"As Theo says, you need local knowledge wherever you go fishing so we are very fortunate to have some Bundy locals helping us to show the rest of the country what a great place this is,” Harris said.

"If you spot Robby and the River to Reef crew around town make sure to come and say hello.”

River to Reef is Australia's only marine-focussed lifestyle series now in its 14th year of production,.

