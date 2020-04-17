Millionaires to get $2.5m each in ‘stimulus’

At least 43,000 American millionaires who are too rich to get coronavirus stimulus cheques are getting a far bigger boost - averaging $US1.6 million ($A2.5 million) each, according to a congressional committee.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act trumpeted its assistance for working families and small businesses, but it apparently contains an even bigger benefit for wealthy business owners, the committee found.

The act allows pass-through businesses - ones taxed under individual income, rather than corporate - an unlimited amount of deductions against their non-business income, such as capital gains, the Washington Post said.

They can also use losses to avoid paying taxes in other years.

That gives the roughly 43,000 individual tax filers who make at least $US1 million ($A1.57 million) a year a savings of $70.3 billion - or about $1.6 million ($A2.5 million) apiece, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Hedge-fund investors and real estate business owners are "far and away" the ones who will benefit the most, tax expert Steve Rosenthal told the Washington Post.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse called it a "scandal" to "loot American taxpayers in the midst of an economic and human tragedy".

And Senator Lloyd Doggett said: "Someone wrongly seized on this health emergency to reward ultra-rich beneficiaries.

"For those earning $1 million annually, a tax break buried in the recent coronavirus relief legislation is so generous that its total cost is more than total new funding for all hospitals in America and more than the total provided to all state and local governments," he said in a statement.

