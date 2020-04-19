Million reasons bin challenge could turn into tourism win

QUEEN OF SMILES: Danielle Askew's Bin Isolation Outing group continues to draw interest and laughs from around the globe.

THE Hervey Bay social media sensation, whose Facebook page has been helping us through the daily rigours of the coronavirus pandemic, is on track to crack the one million members mark.

Danielle Askew has been brightening up the lives of people across the world by encouraging them to dress up and take photos or videos of themselves taking their rubbish bins out.

The Facebook group 'Bin Isolation Outing' has made headlines around the world since it was created by Ms Askew on March 28. As of this weekend, it has more than 940,000 members.

The group's inbox is flooded with positive feedback from fans and posts waiting for approval.

"I am totally and utterly amazed at how it's taken off. To think I was thrilled when 50 of my friends joined the group," Ms Askew said.

"The photos are really making people laugh and smile during difficult times.

"It all started when I dared my friend to dress up and put their rubbish on the street."

The page is generating likes and smiles from Urangan to Canada and beyond but it is no longer just about the giggles for Ms Askew.

"I am trying to promote the Bay and the Fraser Coast in general," she said

"I would love for people to travel here and support our local attractions and businesses once we are allowed to move around freely again."