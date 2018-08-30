Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

How to detect email scams
Crime

Scammers net $4.4m with hacking ruse

30th Aug 2018 4:10 AM

MORE  than 8000 people have been scammed out of $4.4 million by people impersonating well-known businesses or the police.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Scamwatch website recorded a significant spike in these types of scams.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the spike was concerning and sadly older Australians were losing the most money.

"The old trick scammers used to use was to call people and say there was a virus on their computer that needed fixing but, in a new twist, scammers are now telling people they need their help to catch hackers," she said.

"Unfortunately there are many stories from people who give a scammer access to their computer and are then conned into giving access to online banking."

Ms Rickard said if people received a phone call about their computer and remote access was requested, "it's a scam 100 per cent of the time".

She said people should just hang up.

Related Items

crime editors picks hacking scam

Top Stories

    BUSINESS BOOM: Exciting new supermarket to replace CBD's IGA

    premium_icon BUSINESS BOOM: Exciting new supermarket to replace CBD's IGA

    Business SUPA IGA's shelf life in Bundaberg Central is approaching its expiration date, with a new grocery store set to open in its place before Christmas.

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Hanson fires shots at Pitt as One Nation eyes Hinkler

    premium_icon Hanson fires shots at Pitt as One Nation eyes Hinkler

    Politics One Nation leader: Govt policy hurts Hinkler MP

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundaberg strawberry farm on market for $2.95m

    premium_icon Bundaberg strawberry farm on market for $2.95m

    Business Farm goes on sale

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy investor lines up golf course purchase

    premium_icon Bundy investor lines up golf course purchase

    Property Palmer not the only one to show interest

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners