Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HUNDREDS of cannabis plants, worth to almost $1 million in street value, have been seized by police during a raid on a property south of Brisbane.

Logan police executed a search warrant on a property on Ferguson street in Yatala at around 9.30am last Wednesday, July 1.

There they allegedly found 369 cannabis plants growing in a shed and in the bush.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media

The drugs have an estimated street value of close to $920,000, police say.

Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied
Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied

Police have charged a 59-year-old Yatala man with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection of a drug offence.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media


Originally published as Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

More Stories

crime editors picks marijuana police investigation raids

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Courageous act: How alleged survivors helped police

        premium_icon Courageous act: How alleged survivors helped police

        News Police say women felt sense of safety after man arrested on charges ‘at the upper end of the scale’ of seriousness including rape, torture and weapons offences.

        Council cash incentive on backburner amid new stimulus plan

        premium_icon Council cash incentive on backburner amid new stimulus plan

        News 'We'll look at housing grants again in the future'

        TOP TIPS: How to best renovate an investment property

        premium_icon TOP TIPS: How to best renovate an investment property

        Property Don’t go over the top with your renovation

        Fresh charges laid over crash that killed pedestrian

        premium_icon Fresh charges laid over crash that killed pedestrian

        News The man will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.