ABOVE RESERVE: This character home in Redwood overlooking the Toowoomba escarpment sold for more than $1.2 million at auction via Colliers International.
Property

Million-dollar homes: Demand for high-end properties

Tom Gillespie
16th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
DEMAND for million-dollar houses in Toowoomba is growing from out-of-town buyers, who were prepared to pay a pretty penny for properties in the city's blue-chip suburbs.

That's according to veteran residential agent Helen Austin, who said the market was crying out for more up-market homes.

The comments come after the Colliers International agent sold a three-bedroom house on Bridge St in Redwood for $1.29 million at auction, or more than $200,00 above the reserve price.

It followed two Prince Henry Heights properties selling for $1.07m and $1.41m respectively.

Ms Austin said homes in suburbs like East Toowoomba, Mount Lofty, Rangeville and North Toowoomba were attracting plenty of interest, especially if they offered escarpment views.

"(For the Redwood property), we had over 40 inspections, 35 people at the auction, and that sold for $1.29m," she said.

"We have an amazing number of people looking to buy properties worth more than $1 million.

"The north-east corner, the escarpment in Rangeville, that sort of location is just so exclusive.

"East Toowoomba in the past 12 months had a 24 per cent growth and North Toowoomba had a 10 per cent growth."

Ms Austin said the majority of interest was coming from people in Brisbane and interstate buyers, who were looking to make the move to Toowoomba.

"At this time of the year, we're getting a lot of inquiries from Brisbane or interstate," she said.

"People are coming to live here - obviously their work is bringing them here.

"The thing is it's for high-end homes - there's money here in Toowoomba.

"People are really looking for good properties worth $1 million and over, including character homes."

Ms Austin said homeowners looking to sell would find plenty of interest.

"If homeowners think they're not going to sell for what they want, they're very mistaken," she said.

"There really is a market out there. You can't put a price on a high-end property (until it's sold)."

