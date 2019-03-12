Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS
Crime

Million dollar drug bust at routine traffic stop

12th Mar 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have located more than $1.5 million worth of cannabis during a routine traffic stop near Ipswich last night.

At 7pm officers from Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad were carrying out patrols when they intercepted a Hyundai iLoad on the Warrego Highway at Minden.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.

A 27-year-old Laidley man was expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today on one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

"The intercept was an outstanding result for not just the Ipswich and Minden areas, but no doubt the south east of Queensland as well, removing such a vast quantity of illegal drug from circulation," Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the alleged discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS
cannabis dangerous drugs drug bust editors picks ipswich crime minden
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man to appear in Bundy court charged with cold case murder

    premium_icon Man to appear in Bundy court charged with cold case murder

    News HOMICIDE detectives have today charged a 45-year-old man (formerly of Maryborough) with the 1997 murder of Gregory Armstrong at Maryborough.

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:50 PM
    Severe storm cell warning for Gin Gin and Wide Bay

    Severe storm cell warning for Gin Gin and Wide Bay

    Breaking BoM send out a severe thunderstorm warning for hail and wind

    Expert gives ant-sers as influx of insects bugs Bundy

    premium_icon Expert gives ant-sers as influx of insects bugs Bundy

    Environment Tiny insects in plentiful proportions