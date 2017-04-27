25°
News

Million Aussie kids harmed by carer's drinking

Sarah Wiedersehn | 27th Apr 2017 9:18 AM
An estimated 35 per cent of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence.
An estimated 35 per cent of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence. Max Fleet

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ABOUT a million Australian children are harmed as a result of their carer's drinking, a report on the nation's relationship with alcohol shows.

The Annual alcohol poll of 2017, released by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE) on Thursday, found one-third of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence.

One in five parents with a child under 18 reported their child had been harmed or put at risk of harm due to someone else's drinking.

FARE chief executive Michael Thorn said the results of the national poll should act as a wake up call for governments.

"These troubling findings are really a reflection of the extent of alcohol harm in Australia; the 15 lives lost and 430 hospitalisations caused by alcohol every single day," Mr Thorn said.

An overwhelming majority, 78 per cent, of Australians are concerned about excess drinking and most (92 per cent) believe alcohol is linked to family and domestic violence.

Mr Thorn says it's time governments stop ignoring alcohol's contribution to family violence, which is what they have been doing by making it easier for people to access alcohol by increasing the number of outlets, increasing their trading hours, and allowing a highly competitive market to drive alcohol prices.

"Government's have deliberately turned a deaf ear to this aspect of the family violence crisis we have in the nation," he says.

Framing the problem of domestic violence as simply just a gender equality issue, he says, suggests there is one solution.

"It's not just about the women, our research shows about a million kids each year are harmed by their carers drinking, and children are just completely overlooked in the debate about family violence."

The poll conducted by Galaxy Research also reveals a strong desire for "booze-free" sport remains.

Mr Thorn says TV programming is saturated with sport and because of lucrative sponsorship deals "millions of kids" are exposed to alcohol brands.

"It's a complete misnomer this whole idea that there are children viewing times, children are watching television at the same hours of adults," he said.

"Exposure to alcohol advertising is harmful to children, and we will continue to fight for an end to alcohol sponsorship in sport."

KEY FINDINGS OF ALCOHOL POLL

- 35 per cent of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence.
- 21 per cent of parents of children under the age of 18 years report their child has been harmed or put at risk of harm because of someone else's drinking.
- 44 per cent consume alcohol to get drunk.
- 92 per cent think there's a link between alcohol and family and domestic violence.
- 78 per cent believe Australia has a problem with excess drinking.
- 81 per cent believe more needs to be done to reduce alcohol-related harm.
- 68 per cent support a ban on alcohol advertising on TV before 8.30pm.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  alchohol drinking editors picks

Cars and truck involved in Bundaberg city crash

Cars and truck involved in Bundaberg city crash

AT LEAST one person is believed to have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital following a multiple-vehicle crash on Quay St.

Bundy's set to feel the chill

CHILLY: Cold weather is about to hit Bundaberg

Coldest day for 2017 to hit Rum City

Welcome to Bundaberg, Australia's dole capital

Bundaberg is the country's dole capital.

Job shortage or shirking work?

Bundaberg SES crews heading to Townsville

READY TO GO: Jeff Green, Ben Bartlett, Clint Davenport, Martin Cole, Alison Sheppard, Clint Lythal and Amanda Green are ready to compete in the State Disaster Rescue Challenge in Townsville.

Skills to be tested in Queensland comp

Local Partners

He used nails to stop landmines going 'bang'

PEACEKEEPER in the Royal Marines Commando and now Childers resident, Colin Deller-Smith marched in yesterday's Anzac Day parade.

Students meet and greet war canines

Military Police Dog Element Private Andrew Tove and Private Aleksander Nigalis with military police dogs Indie and Nitro.

Military Police Dogs visit school.

Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

This little piggy went to Sugarland Tav

New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire is opening this Saturday

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $825000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 3 4 $825,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!