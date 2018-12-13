Miller throws down demand to colleagues: Build the rail line

Large crowds took the opportunity to be the first to catch a train from the new Springfield Central Station. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

JO-ANN Miller urged the State Government to continue the Springfield rail line to Redbank Plains in 2013 to keep costs down, she said.

Ms Miller, the Member for Bundamba, revealed she urged the State Government to extend the rail line while it was being built; an urge rejected.

"It would have been cheaper to keep the project going," Ms Miller said.

"Funding was not provided and it terminated."

Ms Miller supports the vital expansion to the railway and said her residents did too.

"We need to have the railway put through to Redbank Plains and Ripley because people in Ipswich traditionally like rail travel," she said.

"I want it built, there's no question about that."

A spokesman from Transport Minister Mark Bailey's office said Springfield's rail extension wouldn't be built until the mid-2020s.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to build the rail extension to Redbank Plains and Ripley but this is not possible without Cross River Rail which will be the catalyst for expansion of the network throughout southeast Queensland," he said.

"The government fully appreciates the need to expand services in line with population growth, which is why Cross River Rail is so vital.

"Cross River Rail will unlock the bottleneck at the centre of our rail system currently restricting growth and will enable a needed significant increase in network capacity.

"In anticipation of a new European Train Control System signalling system and Cross River Rail on schedule to be operating by the mid-2020s, a strategy is under development to assess future demand and determine how investment in the network could be staged over the next decade."

Ms Miller called on her colleagues to build the line sooner to improve public transport for residents.

"They use the railway line and they want it closer to their homes," she said.

"At Redbank Plains there are plans for a significant park and ride and it would actually reduce the park and ride congestion at Springfield, Goodna and Redbank."

Yesterday Rail Back on Track advocacy group spokesman Robert Dow said the project was ready to start.

"From a civil construction point of view the corridor is already there and there's no problem with land acquisitions," he said.

"The line can be extended almost immediately through to Redbank Plains.

He disputed the State Government's claim the expansion could not be built before Cross River Rail.