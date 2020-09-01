Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled over a possible bacterial contamination.
A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled over a possible bacterial contamination.
Health

Milk recalled over contamination

by Phoebe Loomes
1st Sep 2020 11:23 AM

A popular brand of almond milk has been urgently recalled over fears of a possible bacterial contamination, with people told to "seek medical advice".

Milk Lab's almond milk 1-litre cartons are being recalled by company Rio Coffee Pty Ltd, over fears of a possible microbial contamination. Any food with this kind of contamination can cause illness, and people who may have consumed the almond milk who are concerned about their health are urged to "seek medical advice".

Community Newsletter SignUp
Milk Lab Almond Milk has been recalled over a possible mould contamination.
Milk Lab Almond Milk has been recalled over a possible mould contamination.

 

⚠️ Food Recall SA only ⚠️ Rio Coffee is recalling their Milk Lab Almond Milk 1L with a Best Before date of 6 AUG 2021...

Posted by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) on Monday, 31 August 2020


The cartons being recalled have a best before date of August 6, 2021, and have been on sale at supermarkets, cafes and restaurants in South Australia.

Anyone seeking further information can contact Rio Coffee Pty Ltd.

Originally published as Milk recalled over contamination

More Stories

food recall recall shopping smarter shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Send me to drug aversion, but I won’t stop’

        Premium Content ‘Send me to drug aversion, but I won’t stop’

        News Woman admits in court she preferred to grow her own drugs instead of buying the “rubbish they’re selling on the streets.”

        • 1st Sep 2020 10:45 AM
        Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

        Premium Content Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

        Crime POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey

        Car rolls in North Bundaberg crash

        Premium Content Car rolls in North Bundaberg crash

        News Man taken to hospital after smash