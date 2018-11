SKY HIGH: This C-17 GlobeMaster III was seen flying over Bundy en route to Bundaberg Airport today.

SKY HIGH: This C-17 GlobeMaster III was seen flying over Bundy en route to Bundaberg Airport today. Ben Turnbull

TWO military planes have been spotted flying over Bundaberg this morning.

Two C-17 A Globemaster aircrafts were seen flying over the city and will be used to conduct a series of simulated landings at Bundaberg Airport today.

RAAF aircraft crews are participating in these landings as part of ongoing training.