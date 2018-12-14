Menu
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram
Dating

Miley shares sex secret about Liam

by Staff writers
14th Dec 2018 5:44 AM

Miley Cyrus says she has a sure-fire way to keep the heat in her relationship with Liam Hemsworth when they are separated.

Cyrus, 26, told The Howard Stern Show that she uses FaceTime with Hemsworth, 28, in order to get intimate. Cyrus and Hemsworth recently lost their Malibu home in the Califonria fires.

Hemsworth helped save all of their beloved animals from the fire.

"Liam, I've never loved him more for this," Cyrus said on the show Wednesday.

"This is your boyfriend? Fiance?" Host Howard Stern asked, to which Cyrus replied, "Kind of."

Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram
Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram
"Ish … I call him my survival partner now," Cyrus explained. "He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival. And he was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard."

"He got a lot of action for saving the animals," Cyrus told Stern.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus met on the movie The Last Song. Picture: AP
Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty
And what about getting action when they're not together? "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus said. "Cybersex."

"We travel around together, usually we live in Malibu, so right now we live in Nashville and adjusting. And I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back, a lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn't lose their homes. But Malibu just isn't the same for right now, the air quality, the water, 'cause he surfs every day."

Cyrus added that the "hardest thing" for her to lose in the fires was her book of songs. Cyrus writes her songs on paper, so many were lost in the fires, including her hit track "Malibu."

