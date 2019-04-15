MILESTONE: RSL marks centenary in Bundaberg

TRIBUTE: Cr Helen Blackburn said it was an honour to help celebrate 100 years of the Bundaberg RSL sub-branch.

IN 2019 the Bundaberg RSL sub-branch will mark its centenary, a milestone achievement for the organisation.

The Bundaberg sub-branch was founded in 1919 and began as a house-like building by the Burnett River.

It also included Anzac Pool which served as a form of rehabilitation for soldiers before being gifted to the public.

Councillor and member of the RSL Helen Blackburn said 100 years was a great achievement.

"The RSL is a not-for-profit charity there to help care for our veterans,” Cr Blackburn said.

"100 years is a long time and I feel really proud to be a part of it.”

She said it was humbling to hear stories from the RSL's elderly members who fought for their country.

"They have so much respect for each other and the younger generation of soldiers,” she said.

"It's humbling to hear stories from them such as eating goldfish, which was some fish they got in a gold tin.

"It's because of their heroism we can live the lives we live today.”

Cr Blackburn said there would be numerous events to mark the sub-branch's 100th year.

"We'll be having an inaugural high tea and then in September there will be a family fun day where we will have the army band playing and we're looking at a black tie dinner,” she said.

"We've also been working with Bundaberg Rum and will have our own batch for the occasion.”