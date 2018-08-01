Milestone play for theatre

Ian Rehbein will be performing in The Miser at the Playhouse Theatre.

Ian Rehbein will be performing in The Miser at the Playhouse Theatre. Mike Knott BUN310718PLAYHOUSE6

TO CELEBRATE 50 years since the initial performance of The Miser, the Playhouse Theatre is bringing the French comedy back to the Bundaberg stage.

On April 29, 1968 the play was the first production on their currently used auditorium stage and returning to the play is Ian Rehbein.

Mr Rehbein said after playing Valère in the 1968 production of The Miser at The Playhouse, he would be on stage again, this time as Anselme.

He said at the actual anniversary of the stage opening the players announced they were going to redo the play, so he and other original cast members decided it was worth auditioning for again.

"It seems to be in the stars that I come back and do it again,” he said.

"The last play I did was in 1980 at the Playhouse which was Norman, Is That You.

"We spend six weeks rehearsing and it's on your mind the whole time, it's not like you can start and stop, your lines are always on your mind.”

Mr Rehbein said he had worked both front of stage and behind the scenes from the local theatre to the Sydney Opera House and overseas.

"The thing is it is such an experience to stand on a stage and feel the presence of those people - it's the power of the audience,” he said.

"You've got about a hundred seats in that auditorium and when the lights go down they are all focused on you.

"So that amount of energy and concentration is on one person, actors have to be able to absorb it and give it back at the same intensity.

"If it's not the play doesn't work and the actors don't work, it becomes imitation and false.”

Mr Rehbein said when the play is working and the adrenaline of performing kicks in, "it's like you can fly”.

He said one of his most memorable performances was Dracula where he was cast as Van Helsing.

The Miser is a comedy in prose by the French playwright Molière and first performed on September 9, 1668, in the theatre of the Palais-Royal in Paris.

The milestone play is set to be directed by DA Halpin and Rebecca Hutchins.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed directing the 2018 production of, The Miser with good friend, DA Halpin,” Ms Hutchins said.

"Both DA and I have strong connections to the theatre so we love to revisit the past as it bring us both so many happy memories, which we will cherish always.

Having Ian back on stage has been simply delightful... my only regret, not seeing him in action 50 years ago! He would have be truly spectacular.”

Mr Rehbein said he hoped audienceswould enjoy the performances.

There will be four performances of The Miser, which will run from August 2-4 at 7.30pm.

And the matinee will be on Saturday, August 5 at 3pm.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for concession or groups of 10 or more.

For more information on the Playhouse, visit www.theplayhouse theatre.org.au.

The Playhouse Theatre is on 2b Steffensen St