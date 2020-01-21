MILESTONE MAN: Grills lands first century Brendan gets first century

The Waves’ Brendan Grills keeps his eyes firmly fixed on the ball.

CRICKET: The Waves batsmen Brendan Grills admits the shackles have now been released after he reached an important milestone on Saturday.

Grills made his first ever century in club cricket, juniors and seniors, making 102 as The Waves won against Past Highs on Saturday in the two-day contest.

The Waves made 9/288 declared, beating Past Highs total of 144 from the week before as Highs then made 2/97 from the remaining overs to end the game.

But the game will be remembered for the feat of Grills.

Resuming in the 30s from the week before the talented teenager hit 11 fours and one six to get his first century in cricket.

“Before I started I knew what was needed,” he said.

“It motivated me (getting to it) as I haven’t scored one in any competition and I really wanted to get 100.

“I knew I just had to focus, I had a lot of time, so it wasn’t stressful.”

Until he got to the 90s.

Grills had made 91 before in the Division 1 competition but that was in the 50 over game.

“I did think about it a little bit with the other score,” he said.

“But it was all about putting it in the back of my mind.”

He did and landed the illusive century, something his mates have already done before, so he was happy to join the club.

Grills said his focus has been on training hard to get the results on the field with his batting.

It has worked, he is now averaging 54 with the bat in his past five matches.

“First four matches I had more catches than runs,” he said.

“So I just trained a bit harder and didn’t complicate things.

“Last Saturday was the first time I’ve ever played two day cricket.”

Grills said he was confident the new brigade of youngsters had what it takes to start dominating the game and taking it to the next level.

Brothers teenager Matt Jackson made 139 the week before.

But before that the focus was on getting The Waves to a third title this season and six in a row in all competitions.

“Two from two is good but we want that third one now,” he said.

His goal is to also play cricket in Bundy for as long as he can before giving it a crack elsewhere.

“I’d love to go to Brisbane to play,” he said.

“But I’m really enjoying my cricket in Bundy and I have another year left at school, so I’ll be playing at least another season here.”

The Waves are joined by Brothers at the top after the Brethren defeated Norths in the other game.

Norths could only make 192 in response to Brothers total of 374 from the week before.

Brothers play Past Highs on Saturday with Norths to face The Waves. Both games start at 11am at Salter Oval.