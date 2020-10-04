MILESTONE: Friendlies emergency department celebrates

Staff at the Friendlies Emergency Department recently celebrated two years since the ED opened.

More than 17,000 patients have sought treatment at The Friendlies Emergency Department since it opened two years ago.

Celebrating its second milestone last month, Friendly Society Private Hospital CEO Alan Cooper said patient numbers demonstrated the community support for the service.

"We have worked hard to deliver specialist emergency care during times when people need it most while offering minimal wait times - currently our average waiting time is sitting at about 10 minutes before you are seen by an emergency trained doctor or nurse."

"We knew there was a need in the community for this service. It is good to see this reflected in our patient presentation numbers, but also in the positive feedback we receive about the service and its doctors and nurses" Mr Cooper said.

Mr Cooper said there had also been close to 3,000 ambulance presentations to the emergency

department.

"Patients can self-present or be brought to The Friendlies Emergency Department via ambulance - just advise the ambulance crew of your wishes. The opening hours are 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, all year round" he said.

A wide range of patients and conditions have been treated from fractures to acute injuries and heart attacks through to minor health complaints.

"Part of our focus is to continue our level of service. Patients to the ED receive a follow up call 2 days later and GP discharge letters are forwarded to their nominated GP. The patient is also able to return within 7-days for the same complaint without incurring any additional out of-pocket costs," Mr Cooper said.

Friendlies Practice Manager Nicky Cowell, Medical Receptionist Emergency Grace Wein, Nurse Unit Manager Emma Shears and Specialist Emergency Doctor Dr Michelle Sumner.

"We offer no out-of-pocket charges for Workcover and DVA Gold Card patients. We assist approved Workcover patients with their accounts, medical certificates and back to work plans." Some of the doctors who have regular shifts at the department are local emergency consultants.

"These doctors are supported by the nurse unit manager, emergency trained nurses, practice manager and administration staff."

We are Covid-19 safe, and ensure our patients and staff are protected by following strict procedures.