Milestone as region hits 10 days without new COVID-19 case

IT'S been 10 days since there was a new confirmed COVID-19 case in the Wide Bay, with the region's total number of active cases remaining at 15.

Bundaberg has had 13 coronavirus cases, 12 of which were acquired overseas and one locally acquired by a known contact.

Amid this pandemic there has been 55,985 self-quarantine notices issued across the state and 1250 in the Wide Bay; 112 are still active.

While the number of total cases has stayed at 24 since April 14, with nine people having recovered, now is not the time to become complacent as social distancing and mass gathering restrictions are still in place.

Queensland Health's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young is urging everyone to stay home when possible.

"Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising," she said.

On Thursday, Queensland Health reported that the majority of Queenslanders who had contracted COVID-19 had experienced mild symptoms.

Across the state 20 of the 282 active confirmed cases were in hospital, with seven of these in intensive care.

Others are currently recovering at home.

Despite Queensland Health announcing a confirmed case of coronavirus in the North Burnett, North Burnett Regional Council Mayor Rachel Chambers said it was not as it seemed.

"I just want to make it clear they were never in the North Burnett while infected," she said.

"As it stands the North Burnett still has zero confirmed coronavirus cases."

She said this person came from overseas to Brisbane airport when they were infected

"This person put the North Burnett as their destination," she said. "Which is why now the North Burnett has been labelled as having a confirmed case."