Mild weather to make way for warmer temps

KEEP YOUR COOL: Bundaberg should be spared the worst of the impending heatwave, with temperatures in the low 30s forecast for next week.
SUMMER will make its presence in the Bundaberg region known over the next week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the region's weather would feel the effects of a La Nina-related heatwave, however, it was expected to be short lived and weak.

"While many parts of the country are expected to experience warmer temperatures as a result of this La Nina, the advice we have received from the Bureau of Meteorology is that the Bundaberg region should experience about average temperatures and rainfall,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Hot conditions, typical of the Queensland summer, are expected over the coming days due to a surface trough moving through the state,” he said.

"The region is forecast to experience daytime temperatures of around 31 to 32 degrees over the next seven days with an extreme UV index.”

The mayor said people should stay hydrated, practice sun safety, seek shade during the hottest part of the day and keep an eye on the elderly and children, "who may need some assistance during this time”.

