Milbi Festival brings an art filled weekend

YESTERDAY Milbi Festival had an incredible opening with hundreds of primary school children performing in celebration of the festival and the start of the turtle season.

Today the festival continues with an Art Walk Fun Day including a number of events available for all to participate.

With everything from creative recycling to sand sculpting and Latin dancing the activities are endless with something for everyone.

The festival’s art walk will include activity stations from Crawford Park through to Jayteens.

Sunshine Coast sand sculptor Arron McCormick said he would be turning 16 cubic metres of sand into magical sea creatures for the community to view on the day.

“The way I build my sculptures is by soft compaction, so I use a lot of water and mix the sand together, I make a mixture, like a temporary cement almost,” Mr McCormick said.”

With the sand walk being held today Mr McCormick said it is no easy feat to put the display together.

“Timing varies but some sculptures may take two hours, like a small turtle perhaps, some can take a few days.”

“On average I would say about seven hours for each.”

Mr McCormick said he was in his element building sand sculptures on the beach.

“I love working for myself and having that sense of freedom and being outdoors, I’m very often by the beach which is a nice place to be,” he said.

“I am just happy to be here, it’s a great place, a nice region and I haven’t been here for a very long time.”

On stage on Saturday there will be a welcome to country performance and other traditional dances, with many other local and visiting artists.

Other art opportunities for the day will include creating a recycled jellyfish, making a pot plant with a coffee cup and creating ceramic and woven objects.

On Sunday the following events are also available as part of the festival.

Tradelines will have its open day at the Bundaberg Art Gallery (free event)

Cultural tours are available departing from the Bundaberg Art Gallery (ticketed event)

Muses Piano Trio will be performing at Christ Church (ticketed event)

For more information visit https://bit.ly/32LaYh5