Milat’s love child: ‘My dad doesn’t deserve to die’

Milat’s daughter doesn’t believe he is of the calibre of a serial killer.

THE troubled love child of serial killer Ivan Milat has spoken about her love for one of the country's worst murderers and told how she prays he doesn't die in pain as he battles his last days against cancer. READ THIS EXCLUSIVE STORY.

Supermarket service worker Lynise Milat, 54, told The Daily Telegraph that, although she accepts and loves Milat as her father, she doesn't always like him.

Speaking haltingly from her home in Gosford, on the NSW Central Coast, Ms Milat said: "I suppose I do have love for him, he's my father, there are issues in the family with that, some don't speak to us and I've had counselling for it.

Lynise Milat, pictured in 1997, said she still loves her dad but doesn’t believe he should die in pain.

"I don't think when I look at him, 'did he, didn't he?'. I think he's an arse and a character but he's brutally honest, that's not to say I always like him. But I will always love him. I don't want him to die, he doesn't deserve to be dying in pain in hospital, I'd rather not … see him."

With tears in her eyes, Ms Milat maintained her father may leave Prince of Wales Hospital to return to Goulburn or Long Bay jail, despite being given two weeks to live.

He has been diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.

"He's a very sick man. People say he's got dementia, too. He doesn't, he's as sharp as a button," she said.

"He's been worn down by the boredom of prison and is tired of trying to prove his innocence."

Milat is serving seven life sentences for the seven Belanglo state forest backpacker murders committed while he lived at home with his mother between 1989 and 1993.

Questioning the murder investigation, Ms Milat said: "If the police suspected him, why did they take so long to charge Ivan and allow him to build himself into a serial killer they say he was and let kids get murdered?

Milat is serving seven life sentences for seven Belanglo state forest backpack murders.

"Trust me, the police were always watching our family. There were drugs, weapons, girls being raped. Why not charge Ivan at the time if they had the evidence?"

It was an open family secret Milat fathered her during an illicit affair with his brother's wife Marilyn.

She claims when she was five Milat took her to a police station to complain he would be "set up" by police or the public.

"I do not know if the police have got the wrong man. I know he's a smart-arse … but I don't know if he is of the calibre of a serial killer."