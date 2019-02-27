The five Broncos under the most pressure

Anthony Milford will need to step it up in 2019. (AAP Image/Darren England)

EVERY NRL player is entering the 2019 season under pressure to perform in arguably the toughest high-impact sport in the world, but for a small group of Broncos that pressure will be even more acute than for others.

1. Kodi Nikorima

The halves are the key to the success of every team.

Just look at the influence of Cooper Cronk and Luke Keary in the Roosters' premiership-winning run last season.

Kodi Nikorima will be feeling the heat from the young guns lining up behind him. Picture: Peter Wallis

Nikorima had the opportunity to establish himself as the Broncos' long-term No.7 in 2018 but even his staunchest supporters would have to say that despite occasional glimpses of brilliance he fell short overall.

Coach Anthony Seibold has said he will give Nikorima first bite at the coveted position but with young guns such as Sean O'Sullivan, Tom Dearden, Tanah Boyd and Cory Paix snapping at his heels he will have to find top form and find it fast.

2. Payne Haas

This time last season it was Matt Lodge who had to prove himself to teammates and fans after off-field dramas.

This year it is Haas who is under the spotlight.

Payne Haas suspension puts the spotlight on him when he returns to the field. Picture: Josh Woning

While there are many who believe the Broncos went overboard with a four-match suspension for failing to co-operate with the NRL Integrity Unit, the fact is the unwanted attention has added pressure on a young man who was already facing intense scrutiny after signing a six-year $3 million contract despite playing just four first-grade games.

3. Anthony Milford

As the highest-paid player in the Broncos' history, Milford could be expected to have the same on-field influence as the likes of Allan Langer, Darren Lockyer or Kevin Walters.

Entering the second year of a four-year deal that earns him around $900,000 a season he is still a long way off emulating the club's three scrum-base legends.

Anthony Milford needs to live up to his gigantic pay packet.

There is no doubting Milford's talent - his 2015 season was outstanding - but what is lacking is consistency. To earn his pay-packet he needs to bring his A-game week-in week-out, get the gremlins out of his kicking game and finally forge a lasting partnership with whoever plays inside him.

4. Andrew McCullough

No-one could ever question McCullough's toughness, commitment or value to the Broncos.

Where the pressure is on him this season is to prove that he is more than just a good club player.

Andrew McCullough is a great clubman, but he needs to go to another level. Picture: Peter Wallis

With the representative retirement of Cameron Smith last year McCullough was given a priceless opportunity to establish himself as Queensland Origin hooker for years to come, and while he gave typically wholehearted performances in all three games he failed to stamp himself as a long-term Maroon.

The successful combination of Daly Cherry-Evans at halfback and Ben Hunt at hooker when he replaced McCullough in Game lll means McCullough must produce something special in the early rounds if he is to get another chance.

5. Darius Boyd

In the twilight of his brilliant career the Broncos captain will have to overcome age, injuries and distance from the action if he is to have the influence on the team that his coach and the fans will be expecting.

Darius Boyd’s leadership will be under scrutiny this season. Picture: Peter Wallis

Last season was not a happy one for the two-club premiership winner: he was plagued by injuries, retired from rep football after being dropped from the Origin side for the first time in his career and had to endure the furore surrounding the axing of his mentor and father-figure Wayne Bennett.

Captaining the side from the back of the field he will have to lead from the front if he is to inspire a talented yet largely young and inexperienced side.