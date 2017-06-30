22°
Migrating whales headed our way

30th Jun 2017 2:37 PM
WOW: Kayakers were treated to a close encounter with a pod of whales on Monday off Double Island Point.
WOW: Kayakers were treated to a close encounter with a pod of whales on Monday off Double Island Point.

BUNDABERG residents can expect to see whales off the coast of Bargara at any time.

The first of the giant mammals, on its annual migration north, was spotted off Fraser Island this week after another pod wowed kayakers at Double Island Point earlier.

Chris Larsen from Freedom III whale watching tours was fishing near Moon point on Wednesday when a humpback broke the surface of the water with a series of stunning breaches.

"It was awesome,” Mr Larsen said.

Mr Larsen said he was anticipating a great whale watching season, with numbers seeming to increase every year.

Unfortunately, another humpback travelling through wasn't quite so lucky.

Fisherman and guide Andrew Chorley said he spotted a dead whale off Arch Cliffs.

Tiger sharks were circling the humpback and feeding off its carcass.

Mr Chorley said an increase in whale activity often meant an increase in shark activity.

Whale watchers all the way up Australia's east coast have been treated to record numbers this migration.

The 2017 Whale Census hosted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and ORRCA at Port Macquarie last weekend saw hundreds of whale spotters with binoculars in hand participate in the annual count.

The count done from the headland recorded more than 300 whales, all humpbacks.

Since June 1, more than 2300 whales were reported.

An estimated 27,000-30,000 whales are predicted to migrate north this whale season, according the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

