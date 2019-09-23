Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Migrants dressed as volleyball team nabbed

23rd Sep 2019 8:35 AM

Ten migrants who dressed as a volleyball team in an attempt to fly from Athens to Switzerland have been arrested by Greek police.

Officials at the airport alerted authorities when the passports they provided did not correspond with the identities of the passengers.

Police later discovered that none of the 10 belonged to a sports club and that the passports had all been reported lost, stolen or expired.

The 10 volleyball-clad men actually came from Syria. Greek police released a picture of the group in their outfits, holding two volleyballs, on Sunday. The arrest itself took place on Saturday.

Migrants carrying fake documents are stopped almost daily at Greek airports, often shortly before departing flights. In some cases, migrants have received help from airport employees who were working with human traffickers.

disguise migrants volleyball team

Top Stories

    Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    premium_icon Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    Crime A 51-year-old man committed a sickening act on a nine-year-old girl. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

    Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

    premium_icon Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

    News GEL blasters are quickly growing in popularity with shops opening all around the...

    15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    Whats On No need to be bored as the holidays kick in