Middle aged drug user moves back in with dad

BACK HOME: A Bundaberg woman has been sentenced to a wholly suspended jail term after continual drugs charges. Photo Chris Ison

BACK HOME: A Bundaberg woman has been sentenced to a wholly suspended jail term after continual drugs charges. Photo Chris Ison Chris Ison ROK080612cneedle2

A MIDDLE-AGED woman who was found with marijuana and uncapped needles in her home has gone to live with her retired father in a bid to avoid further substance abuse.

Tracey Anne Bills fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to five drug related charges.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court officers conducted a search of Bills's residence at 5.09pm on March 2 where they located a number of marijuana buds in clip-seal bags and a bowl chopped substance.

"The combined weight of the cannabis was 1.92g,” Sen Const Pattinson said.

They also located sixteen tablets of Seroquel, a sedating treatment used for schizophrenia, that Bills was not prescribed to have.

Also on the list were three water pipes and a number of used needles that had been left lying around the house.

"One located was in a cup beside the defendant's bed, pantry cupboard, jar beside the microwave, they were throughout the house Your Honour,” Sen Const Pattinson said.

Bills's head hung low as she listened to the facts.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said his 40-year-old client had since moved to her father's Bullyard farm, some 40km out of Bundaberg, in an effort to disassociate from people who were using drugs.

"Her father is a retired Senior Sergeant in the police force and has no tolerance for drug use,” Mr Messenger said.

Magistrate Barry Barrett noted Bills's gap in offending and that she had taken measures to turn her life around.

Bills was fined $400 and and sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for an operational period of 15 months.