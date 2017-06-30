Mid-morning good for a hit up

- Life's a beach, Jamie Findlay, Surf Life Saving Queensland

AFTER a cracker of a weekend last week with glassy conditions and perfect beach conditions we can expect to see this carry on through today and tomorrow morning, with winds picking up later tomorrow and some cloud cover come Sunday.

Temperatures will be a little lower across the weekend, ranging between 15 and 22 today then 11-23 on the weekend.

Winds today will get up to a moderate 15 knots, swinging around more from the SE throughout the day tomorrow at about 18 knots.

Sunday's winds will drop overnight from Saturday down to about 10-15 knots as the day goes on from the S-SE.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will certainly be a little choppier and slightly messy today and tomorrow, particularly on those more open and exposed beaches, but we should see this ease across the weekend into Sunday as the winds start to settle down.

Best time to head down for a swim would be around mid-morning today and tomorrow (coinciding with the rising tide and more gentle winds), then around mid-afternoon on Sunday, with a later high tide and winds dropping throughout the day.

Best beaches will be those that offer some protection from the prevailing S/SE winds - Agnes Water, Hervey Bay, Moore Park and Nielson Park - although all beaches should have reasonable conditions across the weekend.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Weekend: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water.

Surfing

There has been a little fun-sized wave the last couple of days for those on a longboard or SUP, this may continue over the weekend but a little messier.

Best bet would be to head down mid-morning as the tide rises to beaches like Mon Repos or Nielson Park - don't get your hopes up too much with the winds expected to kick up throughout the day.

Sunday may be the pick of the days to head down to the beach with a board under the arm, but again it will only be a little fun-sized wave and a good excuse to get out of the house!

Best of luck and fingers crossed Hughie gives us something over the weekend.

Events

Craig Holden has just returned after being involved as coach with the Australian Life Saving team, who were victorious in their 10th straight Sanyo Cup title win, held in Japan.

Congratulations to Craig and the Australian team.