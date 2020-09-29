Menu
Microsoft suffers major outage

by Gerard Cockburn
29th Sep 2020 11:43 AM

 

Microsoft software is experiencing a major global outage with thousands of Australians working from home unable to access programs while issues persist.

The major technology company confirmed via Twitter that Microsoft 365 applications including Microsoft Teams, Outlook and One Drive were experiencing delays and outages.

The shutdowns are impacting Australia and the United States.

A tweet at 10.40am said it is seeing improvement in multiple services.

Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane are seeing the largest impacts according to Downdetector.com.

Major cities are being impacted by the outage. Picture: Downdetector.com
Twitter users have flooded the social media platform with reactions to the server fallout, which has impacted millions of users.

 

 

 

Some users have said the major tech company should not be conducting software updates during business hours.


"We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services," the company said on Twitter.

"We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly."

Microsoft Office and Exchange are also impacted.

The company said the outage has arisen from issues with software updates.

"We're rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue," the company said.

