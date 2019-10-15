Microsoft runs special classes in Bundy for students

A tech lab on wheels rolled into Bundaberg Christian College today giving the students hands-on experience with the latest and greatest Microsoft technology.

Microsoft learning delivery specialist Amanda Frampton said the experience was to engage students and get them excited about technology.

“It’s to empower students and teachers to create with our technologies and it’s a really great experience and privilege for these guys to get access to technology like this,” she said.

“Everyone’s been really engaged and excited, I guess it is not every day that you get to step onto a bus with flashing LED lights inside that is also kitted out.”

Head of Faculty for Technology Peter Sercombe said he hoped students would gather inspiration they would normally have to go to Brisbane for.

“It is a bit of fun and it’s also great because to gain access to an experience like this you would have to go down to Brisbane, so it is great that they are coming to us and bringing the tech along with them,” he said.

“I hope it gives them a bit of inspiration and an understanding that technology isn’t just coding, and computers and things like that, we need creative people and creative thinkers in the tech industry and that’s what today’s sessions are about.”

Bundaberg Christian College student Boyd Johnston was among those students who got to experience the tech lab before it heads to Rockhampton tomorrow and will continue teaching students along the east coast up to Cairns.