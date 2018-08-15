Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former The Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges is famous for her tough stance on food and exercise. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Former The Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges is famous for her tough stance on food and exercise. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Food & Entertainment

‘I’d be starving’: Fans question Michelle’s meals

15th Aug 2018 7:00 PM

FORMER The Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges is famous for her tough stance on health and fitness.

Her motto is "Just Freaking Do It". One of her many best-selling cookbooks is called No Excuses. She once said she had "never met a happy obese person".

Bridges, 47, is big on tough love. It's what makes her so successful and it's what keeps her absolutely shredded figure in shape. She's fit and healthy and she's not going to apologise for it.

But recently she has started sharing photos of her own homemade lunches on Instagram and even her loyal followers have questioned her small portion sizes. FYI, she's posting the photos to plug her new range of lunch boxes.

Don't get us wrong, these lunches look delicious. But they could be a little bigger.

 

Many of Bridges' followers have commented on her tiny lunch photos, saying these portions would not keep them satiated throughout the day.

"I would be staaaaarving still after eating that," one person wrote. While others said "That would keep me going for about seven minutes" and "My 1 year old eats more than this."

Some argued that everyone was good except for her protein portions, calling them "too small".

"Love the colours these come in but I don't think they are big enough!" one fan wrote.

But many followers said they loved the lunch boxes and that the smaller sizes would help them avoid overeating.

"Where do you get these trays - they look perfect for portion control," one commenter wrote.

"Love these, hubby and I both use the set I bought to take our lunches to work," another said.

Related Items

Show More
diet editors picks food healthy eating michelle bridges social media weightloss

Top Stories

    Former farmer says Bundy cane would help sustain graziers

    premium_icon Former farmer says Bundy cane would help sustain graziers

    News THE drought is affecting hundreds of farmers nation wide, and Bundaberg merchant Louis Smalley thinks he has a temporary solution.

    REVEALED: New tenant snaps up $3m Best and Less site

    premium_icon REVEALED: New tenant snaps up $3m Best and Less site

    News Big plans underway only days after CBD store closure was announced

    Suncorp's big plan start with CBD store closure

    premium_icon Suncorp's big plan start with CBD store closure

    News Big bank's central store closure a pathway to bigger plans

    Senate committee's cashless card decision is in

    premium_icon Senate committee's cashless card decision is in

    Politics Report tabled tonight delivers committee recommendation on card

    Local Partners