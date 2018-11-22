Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motor Sports

Haunting Schumacher video revealed

by Mark Hodge
22nd Nov 2018 8:56 AM

 

Michael Schumacher revealed doubts over his abilities in a haunting video filmed two months before his life-changing skiing accident in 2013.

The interview footage has been posted on the F1 legend's website by his family while updates on his condition remain shrouded in secrecy, The Sun reports.

The clip was filmed on October 30, 2013, almost exactly two months before Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury after hitting his head on a rock while skiing in the resort of Meribel in the French Alps.

In it he reflects on his illustrious career - something he wasn't always comfortable with when he made the decision to return to F1 in 2010 after retiring four years earlier.

Talking about his time in the sport, the German, 49, who is a seven-time world champion, revealed the he was plagued by self-doubt as a driver.

He said: "Records are one thing, doubts, I think it is very important to not be overconfident - to be sceptical, to look for improvements.

"Yeah, I always felt I am not good enough, I have to work, and that was one part of the recipe that made me what I became."

The most successful F1 driver ever also said his most memorable victory was his first championship with Ferrari in 2000.

"Twenty-one years, no championships for Ferrari, four years for myself failing to achieve it and finally in 2000, Suzuka, winning the race - an exceptional race - and winning the great championship," Schumacher said.

Schumacher won his first two championships with the now-defunct team Benneton in 1994 and 1995.

He then won five titles in a row with Italian giants Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, cementing his place as an icon of the sport.

The German named his greatest rival as Mika Hakkinen, who won two championships with McLaren in the late 1990s, saying he respected the star as they had "great fights" on the track.

He said: "The most respected guy in all those years was definitely Mika Hakkinen. Great fights, but stable, private relationship."

The 49-year-old also revealed his sporting hero growing up was German goalkeeper Toni Schumacher - who is not related to Michael.

Even the most successful driver of all time had doubts about his ability.
Even the most successful driver of all time had doubts about his ability.

Schumacher is being treated at his home in Switzerland surrounded by his family and a team of doctors after returning home in 2015 from Lausanne University Hospital.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma following his accident and underwent two operations on his brain.

The sporting icon reportedly received $200,000-a-week care at a special medical facility at his Lake Geneva home, costs which are now expected to have exceeded $35m.

While updates on his condition from his family have been almost non-existent, his lawyer Felix Damm said in 2016 that Michael "cannot walk".

In August this year, reports in France emerged alleging that Michael is able to show emotion.

Touching comments allegedly from "family members" of the star suggest he weeps when he sees beautiful scenery from his window.

The "close relatives" told magazine Paris Match: "When you put him in his wheelchair facing the beautiful panorama of the mountains overlooking the lake, Michael sometimes cries."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

editors picks f1 michael schumacher

Top Stories

    Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

    Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

    News MORE than 2500 homes are without power this morning in Bundaberg, Bargara and Innes Park after power was cut just after 7.30am

    • 22nd Nov 2018 8:18 AM
    BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    premium_icon BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    Environment 'The board agreed the common word region was not essensial'

    Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    premium_icon Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    Crime 14yo girl stabs Bundaberg student with a blade at school

    CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    premium_icon CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    Health 'We will continue to work collaboratively to drive opportunity'

    • 22nd Nov 2018 9:03 AM

    Local Partners