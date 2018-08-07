Man who attempted to save mate fronts court on charges

The site of the car fire Photo by Richard Gosling

THE man who tried to pull his friend from a burning car in Gaven on Sunday morning has appeared in Southport Magistrates Court for allegedly stealing a car, possessing a weapon and burglary.

The court heard Michael Pebbles tried to pull father Billie Repia from the burning car after a crash on Castle Hill Dr in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Pebbles was unable to save Repia who died in the fire.

Pebbles appears in Southport Magistrates Court this morning facing multiple charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing a weapon, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a weapon.

Defence barrister James Grehan, of Legal Aid Queensland, told the court Pebbles was distraught following the crash.

The court heard police raided Pebbles home yesterday.

"His instructions to me are that had received a visit from police and they said if they hand himself in there would be no issues," Mr Grehan said.

"Before he could do that there was a search warrant at that stage."

The site of the crash. Photo by Richard Gosling

It is alleged there were six stolen cars when police searched Pebbles Castle Hill Dr home.

The court heard Pebbles, who lives on Castle Hill Dr, worked four weeks on and four weeks off on a boat offshore.

Magistrate Kay Philipson granted Pebbles bail on the condition he report regularly to Nerang Police.

She ordered Pebbles to provide police with his roster so they knew when he would be at sea.

Pebbles will next appear in court on August 23.