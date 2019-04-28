Cowboys, not Maroons, in Morgan’s crosshairs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 26: Michael Morgan of the Cowboys makes a break during the round 7 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium on April 26, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Maroons hopeful Michael Morgan admits an Origin call-up is not his number one focus as he looks to improve the Cowboys' horror season start instead.

It comes after Cowboys coach Paul Green turned up the heat on his prospective State of Origin stars, admitting their representative jerseys were at risk following Friday night's disappointing 24-12 loss to the Bulldogs.

Asked about the potential of losing players to Origin duty this year, Green said: "Not the way we're playing".

North Queensland boast a squad full of current and emerging Origin representatives, but their two wins from seven games in 2019 has left Queensland selectors with doubts over their form.

The impressive form of Melbourne's Cameron Munster and Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans has all but cemented their position in Queensland's halves, leaving Cowboys halfback Morgan potentially playing out of position.

Morgan has been touted as a replacement for retired legend Greg Inglis as Queensland's left centre, while Cowboys forwards Josh McGuire (QLD) and Jordan McLean (NSW) are also making a strong case for an Origin call up.

Cowboys veteran Matt Scott has also thrown his hat back into the Origin ring after Queensland coach Kevin Walters called on him to improve his game.

Backrowers Coen Hess and Gavin Cooper are also battling to hold on to their Origin spots following a quiet start to the season by their standards.

Cowboys skipper Morgan conceded an Origin call-up was going to be difficult based on North Queensland's current form.

"Honestly, it's not a huge focus," he said.

"Because if we're not playing well, it limits your chances of playing in that team.

"There's a couple of other guys in some pretty good form and good on them.

"I haven't given it too much thought. My focus is with the Cowboys week-to-week right now and if those things come (an Origin call up), then that's good.

"I feel like my game is similar to how our team is going, sometimes good and sometimes bad."

The Cowboys held a team meeting following Friday night's loss to cellar-dwellers Canterbury in the sheds after full-time to discuss the result.

Morgan said the team weren't consistent enough throughout the match.

"It's very disappointing," he said. "We just fell out of the game at times.

"We did good things some times and bad things other times.

"(Green) was just disappointed in that we had an opportunity tonight after a good win, a good week, we had the opportunity to build on that and we didn't."