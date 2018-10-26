Jordan’s crazy $37 million powerplay

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan smiles at reporters in Chicago. A quarter century after being famously excluded from the cult favorite video game NBA Jam, Jordan is investing in esports. Jordan on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, was announced as an investor with aXiomatic, a major esports ownership group whose propertie

A QUARTER century after being famously excluded from the cult favourite video game NBA Jam, Michael Jordan is investing in esports.

Jordan on Thursday was announced as an investor with aXiomatic, a major esports ownership group whose properties include powerhouse franchise Team Liquid.

The board at aXiomatic includes Ted Leonsis, owner of the NHL's Washington Capitals and NBA's Washington Wizards, and Peter Guber, co-owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jordan is reportedly leading an investment group that's stuck $37 million into the project.

Jordan, owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, was notably not part of the 1993 hit NBA Jam after he opted out of the players association's group license.

The Hall of Famer continued to be a video game holdout of sorts as an executive - the Hornets are among nine NBA franchises that have not joined the NBA 2K League.

The size of Jordan's investment aXiomatic was not disclosed. Esports investment isn't uncommon for NBA stars and executives. Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal and Mark Cuban are among many to make similar moves.

Jordan's personal fortune was recently valued at $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Jordan's biggest windfall has been the soaring popularity of his Jordan brand apparel and shoes. His NBA franchise has also grown almost 300 per cent since he first purchased a 90 per cent stake in the team also.

Even excluding his investment portfolio and business ventures, Jordan is widely considered to be the highest earning athlete of all time - with sponsorships and player salary contracts worth up to $US1.85 billion across his 15 seasons in the NBA.

It's not hard to see why Jordan remains one of the most popular athletes around the world, despite his retirement in 2003.

