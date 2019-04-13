Mia to represent Bundy at Qld Youth Parliament

BUNDABERG'S Youth Parliament Member for 2019 Mia Pafumi said she has always had an interest parliament and this was the perfect opportunity to delve into the political world.

Thinking about studying politics at university, she said having an understanding and knowing the background of parliament would be "pretty cool”.

Having welcomed the opportunity to represent the region in the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament program, Miss Pafumi, 15, is on the Education, Employment and Training committee.

While their discussions are in early days, already they've narrowed their focus to "adulting classes”.

"The fact that lots of kids are leaving high school these days and they don't quite know the skills of how to get an apartment, how to have a budget... life skills,” she said.

"So maybe we could have a compulsory class suggested in the curriculum for Year 11 and 12 to help aid that transition.”

She said talking with Member for Bundaberg David Batt they also discussed air conditioning in schools.

Currently in Year 11 at St Luke's Anglican School and working two jobs, Miss Pafumi said she has a crazy calendar but felt she was organised for the year ahead.